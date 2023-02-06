Im hoping Australia can go all the way, Mahela Jayawardene predicts ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene will be rooting for Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series which is set to start on February 9.

With India set to lock horns against Australia at home, Jayawardene hopes the visitors will be able to topple the dominant India side in their own backyard.

Speaking in the latest episode of the ICC Review with Sanjana Ganesan, the former Sri Lanka skipper believes the upcoming series will be interesting. Australia, who haven't won a Test series in India since 2004, will be aiming to turn things around this time. Both teams currently occupy the top two spots in the ICC Test rankings, and are on course to play the ICC Test Championship Final in June.

"I think it's always going to be a great series. I think Indian conditions and how the Australian batsmen tackle that, they do have a really good bowling unit and how do the Indian batsmen tackle that, it depends on how each team starts the series and who's got that momentum. But it will be fascinating," Jayawardene said.

"It's difficult to predict, but being a Sri Lankan, I'm hoping that Australia can go all the way. Probably a 2-1 win for Australia, but it's going to be a tough one," he added.

Jayawardene will be supporting Australia as a positive outcome for the Aussies opens up an outside chance for Sri Lanka to play in the ITC final in London in June. The Lankans are currently sitting 3rd at the table and a potential Indian slump can open the door for them. Also the island country will be up against New Zealand and they will require a decent result there.

But Mahela says the improvement the Lankans have made so far in this Test Championship cycle is something they can bank on and build for the upcoming seasons.

"I think at the start of the Test Championship, the two-year cycle, Sri Lanka was ranked seventh or eighth in the world. They've played some amazing cricket, consistent cricket throughout and are right up there having an opportunity to play in that Test Championship (final)," Mahela added.