I see him as an all-rounder, says Sunil Gavaskar on India player

India's preparation for the upcoming World Cup next year has started. With the 50 overs tournament on the horizon, the process of assessing players and auditioning them has already begun with the Bangladesh series.

In this India squad, it seems only two places are no-negotiable, those are Rohit Sharma's and Virat Kohli's. Apart from them, everyone will be going through scrutiny and a tough screening process that will lead to their respective selections for the World Cup.

India's middle order has been a bitter-sweet area for them. There is a considerable amount of talent, and India have seen the likes of Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda and others make a case for themselves in the middle order.

A player who has been under significant criticism is KL Rahul. The stylish batter struggled in the T20 World Cup and came under the wrath of netizens and some of the former players. With just 229 runs in 8 ODIs this year, Rahul has been on the back foot in terms of his India selection. But he broke his poor run of form and starred in the first match against Bangladesh with the bat, scoring a fantastic 73 while batting at no.5.

And after a decent outing in the match, Rahul can take some inspiration from former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who heaped praises on Rahul's versatility and termed him an 'all-rounder.'