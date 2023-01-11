I was disappointed when I got out, says Shubman Gill

Indian batter Shubman Gill asserts he should have converted his half-century to a hundred on Tuesday against Sri Lanka.

Gill scored 70 off just 60 balls and provided India with a stormy start at the top of the order along with captain Rohit Sharma.

And the player says he needs to convert the 70s into hundreds. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gill was quite adamant that he needs to be more prolific when he gets a start.

"I was definitely disappointed when I got out on 70 because I had done all the hard work to get going and get a big one for the team," Gill said.

The Indian batter was fantastic alongside his skipper Rohit Sharma. The pair gave a blistering start to India, adding 143 runs for the first wicket, which set the tone for the entire inning. And Gill says he is familiar with batting alongside Rohit and the pair converse in the middle to chalk out their plans.

The Indian skipper, who is making a return to international cricket after a thumb injury, has been vocal in support of Gill and picked the Punjab batter ahead of Ishan Kishan for the first match. Rohit said he wants to give the youngster "a fair run" and Gill has so far only repaid the faith in the team management.

Gill has had a fantastic start to his budding career in the ODIs and the player thanked his captain and coach after the match.

"It feels good when the team captain backs you," Gill said after the match.

"This was the conversation in the practice as well, that I will be playing. Rahul bhai (Dravid) also told me to just play my natural game... whatever I have been doing in the one-dayers, continue doing that," he added.

The 23-year-old will be hoping to continue his decent run in the second match as the series now takes centre-stage in Kolkata.