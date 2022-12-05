I was very clear with my game plan: Mehidy Hasan says after snatching victory against India

Bangladesh escaped from the jaws of defeat and snatched a memorable victory by 1 wicket against India on Sunday at the Sher e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Chasing 187, they were 136 for 9 at one stage, but won the match by 1 wicket in the end. And the man who guided the Bangla Tigers home was Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Together with Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy added 51 runs and scripted a magnificent moment for the minnows.

Mehidy's calm display under immense pressure was laudable, and his penchant to embrace the difficult situation and ride through the robust Indian upsurge was quite new in Bangladesh cricket.

Mehidy remained unbeaten on 38, which had 4 fours and 2 sixes. For his heroics, he was adjudged Man of the Match. After the match, he talked in the press conference and asserted that he had belief in himself.

"I was very clear with my game plan. I knew exactly what I wanted to do. I think that helped out also."

"We have lost matches from a similar condition in the past but I think from now onwards we will be winning games from this kind of position," Mehidy said.