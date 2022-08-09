I would have picked Mohammed Shami in India Squad for Asia Cup, if I was chairman of selectors: Kris Srikkanth

New Delhi, Aug 9: Former India captain and ex-chairman of selectors Krishnamachari Srikkanth has shared his views on Team India's Asia Cup 2022 squad and believes the Men In Blue are going into the multi-nation tournament a medium pacer short.

Srikkanth believes the India squad for the tournament, starting August 27, looks a balanced one. While sharing his reaction on India's squad for the Asia Cup Srikkanth said on Star Sports' show 'Follow The Blues', "I think the squad is pretty good but I think we would need one more medium pacer. We are going with one medium pacer short. Two wrist spinners are fine. I feel bad for Axar Patel, who has missed out. I am very happy for Deepak Hooda - he can bowl a bit, he's a good hitter and he's a good striker of the ball. What I like about Deepak Hooda is that he's a good striker of the ball, he's a flirter. Otherwise, this squad is a fantastic squad, only feel bad for Axar Patel. I still believe that he's a good bowling all-rounder, maybe in Australia conditions. I am not going for just the Asia Cup, but yes, this must be a blueprint for the ICC T20 World Cup also."

Srikkanth also opined that pacer Mohammed Shami should have been part of the Team India squad for the team looks a medium pacer short, "In my team, Shami was literally there. If I was the Chairman of the selection committee, I think Shami would have been there and probably, I would not have gone with Ravi Bishnoi. But I still believe that Axar Patel was a serious contender in my team. It would have been a big toss-up between Axar Patel and Ashwin."

Former India wicketkeeper and ex-chief selector Kiran More also shared his reaction to the India squad for the tournament and said, "This will definitely be special for Virat Kohli since he now needs to make a comeback, it's been too many innings. The other batsmen also have been performing really well. Overall, the squad looks good and well-balanced. There are good all-rounders too - R Ashwin has been batting well. Definitely, Axar Patel has been performing well throughout the year too. I like the team combination and I was really happy with Ravi Bishnoi's selection. It brought a variation to the team. According to me, this is a good team. I'm also happy for Arshdeep Singh. He has been performing well in the IPL, against the West Indies, where he was the Player of the Series and bowled well. We were in search of a left-arm bowler, who we have found in Arshdeep Singh."

