ICC Awards 2022: Full List Of Winners - From Test Player of the Year to T20I Player of the Year

Dubai, January 25: The ICC celebrated the best performers of the game across formats with the announcement of the award winners for the year 2022, starting with the teams of the year on Monday (January 23).

While the global cricket body revealed the T20I teams of the year in both men's and women's category on the opening day, the ICC announced the ODI and Test teams of the year the following day on Tuesday (January 24).

The ICC Awards 2022 will comprise a total of 13 categories, with awards honouring individuals who shone in specific formats, and also across multiple formats in the overall categories - the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year, and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year.

From Wednesday (January 25), the individual awards in 13 different categories were revealed, starting with the Associate Player of the Year based on voting by the ICC Voting Academy selections and the fans.

Most of the awards had at least three nominess, that were announced last month, with one player winning the award after the voting window was closed. Here is a look at the full list of winners from the ICC Awards 2022.

ICC 2022 Award Winners List

ICC Men's Associate Player of the Year 2022: Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia)

956 ODI runs at 56.23, strike rate 78.23. 12 wickets at 27.66, economy 4.04

306 T20I runs at 38.25, strike rate 122.40. 6 wickets at 18.50, economy 5.55

ICC Women's Associate Player of the Year 2022: Esha Oza (United Arab Emirates)

675 T20I runs at 35.52, strike rate 134.19, average 35.52, 2 centuries, 2 fifties.

15 T20I wickets at 15.40, economy 4.84

ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year 2022: Suryakumar Yadav (India)

1164 runs in 31 matches at an average of 46.56 and a strike-rate of 187.43