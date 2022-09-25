ICC, BCCI congratulate Jhulan Goswami as CAB to name stand in Eden Gardens after retired pacer

Bengaluru, September 25: The International Cricket Council (ICC) hailed the iconic India pacer Jhulan Goswami for her "exceptional international career" that saw her finish as the world's most successful bowler in women's ODIs.

The 39-year-old fast bowler, who retired from international cricket after India's 16-run win over England in the third and final ODI in London.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice praised Goswami's longevity and said she would be remembered as one of the greats of the game.

"Jhulan has had an incredible career over two decades, enjoying great success across formats. For a fast bowler to continue for so long is amazing and it is no wonder that she leads the list of wicket-takers in Women's ODIs," Allardice said.

"Jhulan's career span included a crucial period of growth for women's cricket and her presence helped raise the profile of the game. I am sure many young boys and girls in not just India but around the world would have been inspired by her over the years. On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate Jhulan for a wonderful career."

Meanwhile, the Board of Contol For Cricket in India also congratulated the pacer, who turned out in five ICC Women's T20 World Cups, for her career.

Jhulan, who played in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022 World Cups - remains the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women's show-piece and remains the only pacer in women's cricket to have 250-plus wickets in ODIs.

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said: "With Jhulan announcing her retirement from international cricket, an era has come to an end. She took immense pride in representing India and always put her best foot forward as she served Indian cricket with distinction.

"She was the leader of India's bowling attack and her feats will continue to inspire the present and budding cricketers. Her contribution to the game has been monumental. While her inspiring presence on the field will be missed, her achievements will continue to motivate the upcoming cricketers."

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said: "Jhulan Goswami is one of the greatest to have ever graced the game. She, with her exceptional bowling skills, led India's bowling attack with elan for numerous years and will remain a benchmark for the young cricketers who wish to represent the country at the highest level. As she embarks on a new journey and starts a new inning, I wish her all the very best."

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal, said: "As women's cricket continued to grow in the country, Jhulan Goswami, along with Mithali Raj, remained at the forefront. Jhulan never shied away from going that extra mile, be it with her performances on the field or be it for the preparations to seek excellence.

"Her stellar achievements and tremendous work ethics were there for everyone to see and her outstanding contributions towards our game will continue to inspire her teammates and budding cricketers."

Goswami's enormous contribution to international cricket in her career at the highest level for more than 20 years was enthusiastically recognised on Saturday (September 24), the day of her last appearance for India as a player of the Indian team.

The final ODI against England was played at Lord's, and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur brought Goswami out with her for the toss.

There were emotional moments during the team huddle with the Indian players seen in tears. Plans to rename a stand in Goswami's honour were disclosed at the pacer's home ground, Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

