ICC Issues Fresh Tickets For India vs South Africa, India vs Zimbabwe matches in World Cup

Perth, October 29: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday (October 29) has issued fresh tickets for a few T20 World Cup 2022 matches including the India vs Zimbabwe fixture on November 6 (Sunday) and India vs South Africa match on October 30 (Sunday).

The ICC has issued standing tickets for the matches to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Following the crowd of 90,293 for the India v Pakistan fixture last Sunday, another full house is anticipated at the MCG, with the additional tickets released to ensure as many fans as possible can attend.

The standing room tickets will be available for AUD 20 and sold on a first come, first served basis. A limited number of seated tickets also remain available in addition to ICC Hospitality and ICC Travel and Tours packages.

Fans are reminded to only purchase through the official ticketing site at t20worldcup.com. Tickets purchased through unauthorised channels cannot be guaranteed and may result in denial of entry at the gate.

A small number of additional tickets have also been released to two other match-days where all allocations were previously exhausted.

Netherlands v Pakistan and India v South Africa at Perth Stadium (October 30, Sunday)

Pakistan v South Africa at SCG (Thursday, 3 November)

With the Super 12 stage now in full swing, fans can still book their place to see the world’s best cricketers at other T20 World Cup matches, with kids tickets starting from just $5 and adult tickets from $20.

Tickets are still available to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final, also being played at the MCG on 13 November.