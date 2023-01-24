ICC Mens Test Team Of The Year 2022: Rishabh Pant only Indian in the Ben Stokes-led side

New Delhi, Jan 24: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (January 24) unveiled the Men's Test Team of the Year 2022 and picked up top performers in the red-ball format in the 2022 calendar year.

The 11 players who have been picked up by the global body produced remarkable performances with either bat, ball or their all-round talents.

England's star all-rounder and inspirational captain Ben Stokes has been named the captain of the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2022.

The list includes just one Indian cricketer in Rishabh Pant - who was the leading run-scorer for the side in the red-ball format in the last year. The ICC Test XI has four Australian players, three English players, and one player each from India, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies.

Usman Khawaja scored 1080 runs in 2022, including two tons and five fifties, at an average of 67.50. The stylish left-hander slammed a couple of centuries and as many fifties in the home series against Pakistan. The top-order batter from Australia scored 496 runs and averaged an eye-watering 165.33 in the series win in Pakistan.

Kraig Brathwaite, the West Indies captain and opening bat, was the top scorer for his team in 2022. He was one of the stand-out openers in the year 2022 and played memorable knocks against England at home. In total, he scored 687 runs in 14 innings and averaged 62.45

Exceedingly talented Australia middle-order batter Marnus Labuschagne is the third player on the list. The right-handed batter scored a total of 957 runs and averaged 56.29 in 2022. He scored 520 runs in four innings against West Indies at home.

Babar Azam is the only Pakistan cricketer on the list after amassing 1184 runs in 2022. The stylish right-handed batter slammed 4 centuries last year.

The England cricketer tormented bowlers with his explosive batting performance and his consecutive scores of 136, 162, 71*, 106 and 114* in the English summer helped his team showcase the Bazball approach.

Stokes lead England by example and scored 870 runs, including two centuries as his team dominated the Test circuit with dominating performances.

Pant - who scored 608 runs (two centuries and four fifties) in 12 innings and averaged 61.81 - had another stunning year in the red-ball format. The wicketkeeper-batter is the only Indian on the list.

The bowling department comprises Australian captain Pat Cummins (36 wickets), Kagiso Rabada (47 wickets), Nathan Lyon (24 wickets) and James Anderson (36 wickets).

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2022