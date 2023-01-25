ICC Rankings: Mohammed Siraj becomes No.1 bowler in ODI; Shubman Gill jumps to sixth amongst batters

New Delhi, Jan 25: Star India pacer Mohammed Siraj continues his rise in the limited-overs format and became the number one ranked ODI bowler in the latest ICC Rankings. While young gun Shubman Gill also stormed into the top 10 in ODI batters' rankings.

Siraj - whose stocks have been increasing the white-ball cricket in the last 12 months - has displaced New Zealand seamer Trent Boult to climb to the top spot. He has 729 rating points, two points ahead of Josh Hazlewood.

Mohammed Siraj ODI Bowling Rankings

Siraj, who only returned to India's ODI setup in February last year after making his international debut three years ago, is slowly emerging as a go-to bowler for the captain in the limited overs.

Since February, Siraj has picked up 37 wickets from 20 matches and established himself as one of India's most consistent pacers and the accolades have started to pile in for the underrated 28-year-old.

Mohammed Siraj ODI Bowling Performance in 2022

Siraj featured in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year on Tuesday (January 24) and on Wednesday the right-arm quick went past Boult and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood to become the top-ranked ODI bowler for the very first time.

Advertisement

Not only has Siraj's form over the last 12 months been imperious, but his efforts in the ODI series at home earlier this month against Sri Lanka and New Zealand has shown just how much he has improved in recent times. He was the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series against Sri Lanka (9 wickets) and picked up a total of five wickets in the first two ODIs.

In the opening ODI against New Zealand - which was a run-fest in Hyderabad, the right-armer picked up a four-for.

Siraj has been rewarded for his work ethic and dedication after India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey challenged him to work on certain aspects of his game in the middle of last year. The extra training which he has put into his game has started paying off.