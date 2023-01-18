ICC ODI Rankings: Mohammed Siraj jumps 15 places to climb to third; Virat Kohli jumps to fourth

Shubman Gill jumps 10 places in ODI rankings

Gill hit a century and a fifty during the series and his 207 runs at an average of 69 helped the opener improve 10 spots to 26th overall on the rankings for ODI batters.

Mohammed Siraj ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers

Siraj has made the most eye-catching move in the rankings as the 28-year-old pacer has jumped a massive 15 spots to third on the list for ODI bowlers following his nine wickets in the series against Sri Lanka.

No bowler picked up more wickets during that series and Siraj improves to a career-best rating of 685 points to close in on pacesetters Trent Boult (730) and Josh Hazlewood (727).

Kuldeep Yadav ICC ODI Ranking improves

Kuldeep was also rewarded for his five wickets from just two matches against Sri Lanka, with the left-armer jumping seven places to 21st on the latest bowler rankings. The chinaman spinner didn't get to play all the matches in the series but made clear impacts in whatever games he got a chance.

NZ and Pakistan players make gains

A trio of players from Pakistan and New Zealand also moved up the rankings following the recent completion of their ODI series in Karachi.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored 164 runs during the series and moved up three places to eighth overall on the latest batter rankings, while teammate Devon Conway improved from outside the top 100 to 50th after a century and fifty throughout the three games.

Mohammad Nawaz was the big mover for Pakistan, with the left-arm spinner improving 12 spots to 28th on the list for bowlers after collecting six wickets for the series.