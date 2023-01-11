ICC Player Of The Month Awards: Meet All The 12 Women’s Winners Of 2022


Alyssa Healy and Harmanpreet Kaur were among the ICC Player of the Month award winners in 2022

The ICC gave away awards for a player in every month after voting of three selected nominees based on their performance from the previous month in both men's and women's categories.

ICC introduced "Player of the Month" awards to recognise cricketers, men and women, that performed best across all forms of international cricket each month.

Nominees and winners are determined by an ICC panel of ex-players and journalists, with a public vote having a 10% contribution to the final results.

The international cricket body started the tradition of honouring players every month from 2021 and that has continued even in 2022 with Ashleigh Gardner of Australia being the latest recipient in women's category.

The year 2022 saw players put up some impressive performances at various series or tournaments, including world events such as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Women's cricket at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and several other bilateral series.

Last year saw, Australia cricketers dominate with four winners followed Pakistan, who had three winners, while England had two and, South Africa and India had one winner each.

The ICC Player of the Month winner from Australia in 2022 were Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Tahlia McGrath and Gardner, while the winners from Pakistan were Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen and Tuba Hassan.

Heather Knight and Emma Lamb were the winners from England. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was also a recipient alongside South Africa's Marizanne Kapp.

Here is a look at the full list of ICC Player of the Month Women's winners in 2022:

MonthPlayerCountry
January 2022Heather KnightEngland
February 2022Amelia KerrNew Zealand
March 2022Rachael HaynesAustralia
April 2022Alyssa HealyAustralia
May 2022Tuba HassanPakistan
June 2022Marizanne KappSouth Africa
July 2022Emma LambEngland
August 2022Tahlia McGrathAustralia
September 2022Harmanpreet KaurIndia
October 2022Nida DarPakistan
November 2022Sidra AmeenPakistan
December 2022Ashleigh GardnerAustralia

Published On January 11, 2023

