ICC Player of the Month: Jonny Bairstow and Marizanne Kapp claim top honours

Bengaluru, July 11: England's in-form Jonny Bairstow and South Africa's batting mainstay Marizanne Kapp have been named International Cricket Council's (ICC) Player of the Month for June 2022.

As per an ICC media release, Bairstow has been rewarded following a month of memorable performances in his side's 3-0 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series victory against defending champions New Zealand.

Despite a quiet start at Lord's, Bairstow produced an exhibition of explosive hitting to steal victory against the odds in the second Test, smashing the second fastest century ever registered by an English batter in the longest format.

His exploits extended to the final match of the series, sealing the whitewash in equally explosive fashion with scores of 162 and 71 not out, which has since launched him up the MRF Tyres ICC Test Batter Rankings.

Bairstow is being honoured with the ICC award for the first time, and is voted the Men's Player of the Month ahead of team-mate Joe Root and Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand.

This remarkable series of scores has even continued into July, where back-to-back centuries in his side's Test victory against India saw them home in a record-breaking run chase. Bairstow's continued dominance already lines him up as a potential contender for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for July as well.

"I would like to thank the fans for voting for me as the ICC Men's Player of the Month," said Bairstow.

"It has been an incredible five weeks for England. It has been a positive start to our summer with four excellent wins against high-class opposition in New Zealand and India.

"We're enjoying our cricket as a team and playing with clarity and positivity. Even though I've scored four centuries in this period, I would like to acknowledge my team-mates who've been excellent in every department and playing with immense confidence."