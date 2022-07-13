ICC Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah jumps to No 1 slot in ODIs; SKY leaps to 5th in T20Is

Dubai, July 13: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has regained the top spot in the ICC Rankings for ODI Bowlers after a career-best haul of six for 19 that helped India romp to a 10-wicket victory in the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday (July 12).

Bumrah had lost the top spot to New Zealand’s Trent Boult in February 2020 after being No 1 for most of the preceding two years.

He has been at the top for a total of 730 days, more than any other Indian and the ninth-most in history.

Bumrah, who has been No. 1 in T20Is in the past and is currently at a career-best third position in Tests, is only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to be No. 1 in the ODI rankings.

Maninder Singh, Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja are the other India bowlers to have attained top ranking.

Bumrah’s new-ball partner Mohammad Shami too has gained after grabbing three for 31 and playing his role in skittling England out for 110 in 25.2 overs.

Shami has progressed three slots to reach joint-23rd position along with team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The Indian opening batting pair too have some improvement to show after taking the team through to their target in just 18.4 overs.

Captain Rohit Sharma has bridged the gap with third-placed Virat Kohli to just one rating point after his brisk 76 not out while left-hander Shikhar Dhawan has inched up one slot to 12th position after his unbeaten 31.

Advertisement Advertisement

In the latest weekly rankings update that also considers performances in the first two Ireland versus New Zealand matches that are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, and the first West Indies versus Bangladesh match, England captain Jos Buttler has moved up one slot to 24th after top-scoring for England with 30.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal (up one place to 19th), New Zealand’s Tom Latham (up one place to 21st) and Ireland’s Harry Tector (up 10 places to 34th) are the others to move up the ODI rankings for batters while Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan (up two places to sixth) and New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (re-entered at 18th) are the other notable gainers among bowlers.