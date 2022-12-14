ICC Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne equals Virat Kohli in career-best Test Rating Points

Mumbai, Dec 14: Star Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he equalled India batting great Virat Kohli in Test Cricket.

Labuschagne, who is currently ranked No.1 batter in Test Cricket, has achieved a career-high rating, 937 points, in the latest ICC Test Batting Rankings.

Indian batting maestro, Virat Kohli, also had his best Test rating point of 937, which he achieved against England in 2018 during the English summer.

With his century against Bangladesh in the inconsequential third ODI, Kohli has also witnessed a jump of two places in the ICC ODI Batters Rankings.

Labuschagne ICC Test Ranking

Labuschagne dethroned England's Joe Root from the top earlier this month and the 28-year-old has moved further ahead at the top of the list for Test batters following an outstanding series against the West Indies.

The right-hander amassed a whopping 502 runs for the two-match series, with his magnificent knock of 163 during the first innings of the second Test in Adelaide helping Labuschagne join Kohli on a career-high rating of 937 points.

Labuschagne chasing Smith, Ponting's record

That sees Labuschagne now hold the equal 11th-best Test rating of all time and just three Australian players - Donald Bradman (961), Steve Smith (947) and Ricky Ponting (942) - have held better ratings.

And Labuschagne has four players just one rating point ahead of him on 938 rating points, with West Indies trio Gary Sobers, Clyde Walcott and Viv Richards and Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara well within his sights.

Travis Head achieves personal best rating points in Tests

Labuschagne isn't the only Australia player holding on to a career-high rating following the series against the West Indies, with left-hander Travis Head improving seven places on the Test batter rankings to sixth overall and a personal best 774 rating points.

Head earns the rise on the back of his own century against the West Indies in Adelaide and the 28-year-old could jump even higher during the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Harry Brook jumps 15 places

England's series triumph over Pakistan also saw a host of their players improve up the rankings this week, with young gun Harry Brook moving up 15 places on the Test batter rankings to 55th overall after his century in the second innings and Player of the Match performance in Multan.

Anderson jumps to second spot in Test Bowler Rankings

Their pacers were also rewarded, with evergreen veteran James Anderson jumping one place to second overall on the Test bowler rankings and fellow quicks Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood also making ground on No.1 ranked Australian Pat Cummins.

Robinson improves two places to sixth overall, while Wood moves up eight spots to equal 34th following his six wickets for the match in Multan.