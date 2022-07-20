ICC Rankings: Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya make big gain in ODIs after England series

Dubai, July 20: India’s architects of an impressive five-wicket win in Manchester that helped them clinch the series against England, have surged up the in the latest ICC Rankings for ODIs, released on Wednesday (July 20).

Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 125 off 113 balls has lifted him 25 places to 52nd while Hardik Pandya has progressed from 50th to 42nd after his 55-ball 71.

Pandya is also up 25 places to 70th among bowlers for his haul of 4 for 24 while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has advanced four places to reach 16th position after grabbing three for 60.

South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen has attained a career-best third position in the ICC Rankings for his superb century in the first ODI against England at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday (July 19).

The 33-year-old has gained three slots after smashing 134 off 117 balls against England, for which he was named Player of the Match.

Van der Dussen has also been in the top five in T20Is, ranked fourth in June last year.

Aiden Markram, who also played an important part in the 62-run win for South Africa, has moved up 15 slots to 61st after his knock of 77 while opener Janneman Malan is up one place to joint-35th with a score of 57.

David Miller’s 24 runs see him move up three places to 24th. Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has reached 61st position, his haul of four for 53 lifting him 18 slots.