Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar make big jump in ICC T20I Rankings after performance in Asia Cup 2022

Dubai, Sep 14: Star India cricketer Virat Kohli has made a big jump in the latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings after his match-winning 122 not off 61 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s match. The former India captain has leapt 14 places to reach 15th. KL Rahul has progressed from 30th to 23rd.

While pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's remarkable haul of five for four in the same match has lifted him to the top 10, from 11th to the seventh spot in the bowler's rankings.

India spinners also made notable gains in the rankings after a decent show in the multi-nation tournament held in the UAE, which was won by Sri Lanka.

Ravichandran Ashwin is up nine places to 41st while all-rounder Axar Patel made a jump of 14 places to 57th. While Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran has advanced 55 places from 118 to 63rd after his unbeaten half-century against India.

With a three-wicket haul in the previous match against Pakistan two days earlier, he has moved up three places to sixth position. He is also up seven places to fourth among all-rounders and up 28 places to 152nd among batters.

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, who grabbed three for 29 in the final and two wickets each in the previous two matches, has moved up nine places to 25th. Mohammad Nawaz has progressed seven places to 34th and Mohammad Hasnain has gained 14 places to reach 96th in the latest weekly update.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nabi has conceded the top place for all-rounders to Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hassan.

ODI Rankings:

The ODI Rankings were also updated after the second and third ODIs between Australia and New Zealand, where Steve Smith has jumped 13 places to 10th position after scores of 61 and 105 while Alex Carey has moved up two places to 20th. Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc is up three places to ninth while spinner Adam Zampa has climbed to 15 by going up three places on the bowlers' list.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry has moved up one slot to take the eighth position among bowlers while Finn Allen is in the top 100 for batters.

Test Rankings:

In the Test Player Rankings that takes into consideration performances in the third England-South Africa Test at The Oval, Player of the Match Ollie Robinson is up 11 places to 15th after finishing with seven wickets in the match including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Skipper Ben Stokes is up three places to 35th in the same list, while Ollie Pope (up 17 places to 29th) and Zak Crawley (up 16 places to 48th) are the batters to have improved their rankings.

England opener Alax Lees has moved up 18 slots and occupies 74th position while left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen has reached 26th position after a first-innings five-wicket haul.