ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli drops out of top 10 after 6 years; Rishabh Pant jumps to 5th

Dubai, July 6: England batter Joe Root has attained career-best rating points and India’s Rishabh Pant is at a career-best ranking after the latest weekly update to the ICC Rankings for Men Test players, which was carried out after the rescheduled fifth Test of the ICC World Test Championship that was played in Birmingham.

However, former India captain Virat Kohli dropped out of top 10 after 6 long years. He is now 13th.

Former England captain Root, who, along with Jonny Bairstow, saw his team to a seven-wicket victory over India and helped draw the five-match series 2-2, has consolidated his position at the top of the rankings.

Root is on 923 rating points after smashing an unbeaten 142 in the second innings, six points more than his previous best attained in August 2015.

He has a huge 44-point lead over second-placed Marnus Labuschagne, with Steve Smith and Babar Azam occupying third and fourth places in the list.

Pant, who scored 146 and 57 in the match, is now the highest ranked batter from India after gaining six slots to reach a career-best 5th position.

The wicketkeeper-batter’s previous best was seventh position, which he occupied between March and August last year.