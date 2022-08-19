ICC should take a leaf out of FIFAs book to make cricket a truly global sport: Dirk Viljoen

New Delhi, Aug 19: Former Zimbabwe cricketer Dirk Viljoen has advised the International Cricket Council (ICC) to learn from football if it truly wants cricket to become a global sport.

The Gentlemen's Game has witnessed some growth in recent times after ICC granted T20I status to every member country but a lot needs to be done to bridge the gap and help the sport gain foothold in unchartered territories. Viljoen believes the only way for the sport to grow is when top teams start playing with the lower-ranked sides and associate nations more often for that will help the latter improve themselves, and provide a level playing field to all the teams when they compete for the world cup.

Responding to MyKhel's query during a media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network, Viljoen - who was part of the once strong Zimbabwe team during the late 90s and early 2000s - said the global cricket body will have to consciously work on increasing the pool of teams and not just restrict it to the Test-playing nations if it wants the sport to grow.

Currently, only Test-play nations tour for bilateral series and they hardly play against Associate nations, which prevents the sport from breaking the boundaries and the growth of the sport in that nation is retarded. Citing the example of football, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that football powerhouses tour smaller nations which helps the latter to take their game to the next level but such a practice is still lacking in cricket.

When asked what according to him is the reason that teams cricket powerhouses are not playing frequently with Zimbabwe and other such teams, and if the ICC should work to change this trend, Viljoen said, "I think the ICC will have to be very careful in the sense that here we are saying that cricket is a global sport. But the reality is, when we play a world cup, we have only 10-12 teams participating. That cannot constitute a global sport.

"The whole world plays football and we all compete and we try to get to play in the world cup which has a big pool of teams participating. How do we get the ICC to say if we are a global sport, how do we all compete? The other issue is Brazil can come and play football against Zimbabwe, England can play football against Kenya, but India is not allowed to play cricket against Jersey because they don't fall into a Test playing nation rankings. If I fall out of the Test rankings, how do I get to play at the highest level to make my team better?"

Advertisement Advertisement