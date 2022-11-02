ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav dethrones Mohammad Rizwan to become No.1 ranked batter

New Delhi, Nov 2: Suryakumar Yadav has ended the reign of Pakistan's star batter Mohammad Rizwan as the rising India star has completed his remarkable rise to claim top spot on the latest ICC Men's Player Rankings for T20I batters.

Yadav overtakes Pakistan veteran Mohammad Rizwan on the back of his impressive start to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where the 32-year-old has registered back-to-back half centuries against the Netherlands and South Africa.

The India dynamo has been a revelation since making his international T20I debut in March last year and his latest feat to take the top ranking from Rizwan is a reward for his excellent recent run of form.

Yadav has already registered eight half-centuries and one brilliant century in T20I this year and his two most recent knocks in Australia indicate there is more to come from the attacking right-hander.

The India No.4 has been in great touch so far Down Under with 134 runs from three innings and his stylish 68 in Perth against the Proteas on Sunday was a clear highlight.

Yadav isn't the only batter on the move following a strong start to the T20 World Cup, with South Africa left-hander Rilee Rossouw and New Zealand dasher Glenn Phillips also making eye-catching moves inside the top 10.

Rossouw hit a magnificent century against Bangladesh in Sydney and the 33-year-old moves up a whopping 17 places to eighth overall on the latest T20I batter rankings.

Phillips - who scored 104 against Sri Lanka also at the SCG - rises five places to seventh on the latest list for batters, with team-mate Devon Conway (third) the only New Zealand player ahead of him.

There is plenty of movement on the latest list for T20I bowlers too, with Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga going agonisingly close to claiming the top ranking from fellow spinner Rashid Khan.

Hasaranga has the most wickets for any bowler at this year's T20 World Cup so far (13) and the right-armer rises four spots to second overall on the latest list for bowlers.

Rashid remains on top of the rankings list with a total of 700 rating points, but Hasaranga (697), Tabraiz Shamsi (694) and Josh Hazlewood (692) are all within striking distance.

England seamer Sam Curran jumps two places to sixth overall after his impressive start to the T20 World Cup, while South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje improves 11 spots to eighth.

There is little action inside the top 10 on the latest rankings for T20I all-rounders, with Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan maintaining his narrow lead at the top over Afghanistan counterpart Mohammad Nabi.

Namibia hard-hitter J.J. Smit swaps places with Zimbabwe veteran Sikandar Raza in fifth and sixth, while Australia duo Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell both rise once spot inside the top 10.