ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya make big gains after Mohali heroics against Australia

Dubai, Sep 21: India batter Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have made big gains in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings after fine efforts in the opening game of their three-match T20I series against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

Yadav has moved up one slot to third position after scoring 46 off 25 balls while Pandya's knock of 71 in 30 balls has lifted him 22 places to 65th position. Pandya has also overtaken Australia's Glenn Maxwell to take the fifth position among all-rounders. Axar Patel has moved up the list for bowlers with his haul of three for 17. The left-arm spinner has now reached 33rd position from 57th.

For Australia's Cameron Green - who won the player of the match in the first T20I - has entered the top 100 after smashing a 30-ball 61 while pacer Josh Hazlewood, who grabbed two wickets in the match, retained his number one spot in the bowlers' list.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan has consolidated his position at the top of the batters' list after scoring a 46-ball 68 in the first of seven T20Is against Australia at home. Rizwan has gained 15 rating points to reach a career-best 825 rating points, 33 more than second-placed Aiden Markram of South Africa.

Fast Bowler Haris Rauf (up four places to 31st), spinners Mohammad Nawaz (up three places to 31st) and Usman Qadir (up 16 places to 102nd) are the other Pakistan players to move up the list.

For England, left-arm seam bowler Sam Curran has advanced 19 places to 52nd position while batters. Alex Hales (126th) and Harry Brook (147th) have also gained after contributing to their win.