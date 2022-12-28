ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer make massive improvement in the latest rankings

India trio Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer and Umesh Yadav have made significant improvements in the latest ICC Test rankings.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer were the two heroes for India in the 2nd test against Bangladesh. Ashwin and Iyer rescued India from troubled waters in the run chase against Bangladesh with a 71-run partnership, that helped India to get over the line.

And the duo have been awarded with some decent gains in the ranking column.

Ravichandran Ashwin Latest ICC Test Rankings:

Ravichandran Ashwin has moved up one slot and is now joint-fourth in the bowlers' rankings. He is tied with teammate Jasprit Bumrah. His brilliant batting against Bangladesh has moved him 3 positions up in the batting rankings as well, as the player is now 84th ranked batter in the globe.

Ashwin also gained seven rating points in the all-rounder category. He is ranked second in the all-rounder category with 343 rating points, as Ravindra Jadeja leads the chart with 369 points.