ICC U-19 Womens T20 World Cup: Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Varma star in Indias big win in opening game

Benoni, Jan 14: Opener Shweta Sehrawat smashed 57-ball 92 not out as India women started their campaign in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup on a dominant note on Saturday (January 14).

With that, Indian eves cruised to a seven-wicket over hosts South Africa in Group D clash at Willowmoore Park.

Sehrawat's knock was laced with 20 boundaries and the right-handed batter helped her team reach home with 21 balls to spare.

Earlier, South Africa had won the toss and elected to bat first. That decision looked the correct one, especially after they took 20 runs off the opening over of the match.

Elandri Janse van Rensburg (23 off 13 balls) smashed two sixes and two fours in the first over, as South Africa got off to a sizzling start.

Fellow opener Simone Lourens was the star for the home side, with a brisk 61 from just 44 deliveries. Madison Landsman finished the innings strongly, with a swift, unbeaten 32 from just 17 balls. She hit five boundaries and a six, as she raised South Africa to 166 for five in their allotted overs.

The response from India was emphatic. Sehrawat and Shafali Verma (45 from 16 balls) charged out the blocks, with the skipper drilling nine boundaries and a six in a supercharged start.

