ICC U-19 Womens T20 World Cup 2023 Broadcast: TV Channel, Live Streaming in India, Match Timings in IST

Bengaluru, January 11: The first-ever ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023, is set to be held in South Africa and the tournament will start with the group stage double-header on Saturday (January 14).

The show-piece tournament will see 16 teams compete for the coveted title. In the group stage, 16 teams are divided into four groups of 4 and will play in single round-robin matches with the top three from each group progressing to the Super 6 stage, which will be contested by two groups.

As for the groupings of Super 6, the top three sides from Group A and Group D will be pitted together, while Group C and Group B will be in the other group.

In the Super 6 stage, twelve teams will be divided into two groups of six with the top two from each group after their single round-robin matches reaching the semifinal. The winner of the semifinals will clash in the final.

Here is all you need to know about the date, time and telecast information for ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023:

When does ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 start and end?

The event starts on January 14 with the group stage and ends with the final on January 29.

What time do the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 matches start?

The start time of the matches is at 1:30 PM IST and 5:15 PM IST.

U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Telecast and Live Streaming

Which TV channel will telecast ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 matches in India?

In India, no TV channel will show the matches of the first U-19 Women's T20 World Cup live or on delay.

How to live stream ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 matches online on mobile, laptop, tablet or TV in India?

The show-piece event will be streamed live on Fancode in India.

Is the Fancode live streaming of ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 free?

No, it's not free, but the matches can be accessed via a tour pass that costs only Rs 59. With this subscription, one catch enjoy the whole tournament on the go.

Apart from the Rs 59 tournament pass, cricket and sports can enjoy more live action on Fancode by subscribing to a monthly pack of Rs 199 or a yearly pass of Rs 699.