ICC U19 T20 World Cup For Women: Full Schedule, India Time Table, Groups, Venues, IST Time

Dubai, September 16: India will face South Africa in their opening match of the inaugural ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup for Women to be held in South Africa from January 14 to 29, 2023.

India are place in Group D along with SA, Scotland and UAE. 16 teams are participating in the competition, making it one of the biggest ever ICC events, with 41 matches being played across 15 days.

The 16 teams constituting of 11 full ICC members and five associate teams have been split into four groups.

Here’s groups, full schedule and IST Time.

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, USA.



Group B: England, Pakistan, Rwanda, Zimbabwe.

Group C: Indonesia, Ireland, NZ, West Indies.

Group D: India, SA, UAE, Scotland.

2. Full schedule, IST Time, Venues