ICC U19 Womens T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma-led India create history; humble UAE by 122 runs

Benoni, Jan 16: Team India continued its charge in the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup by hammering United Arab Emirates (UAE) by a massive 122-run margin on Monday (January 16).

Captain Shafali Verma and her opening partner Shweta Sehrawat starred with the bat before the bowlers produced a stellar show with the ball to hand their team an emphatic win in their second league game.

India U19 Women Create T20 Record

Earlier in the day, Shafali and her band shattered the glass ceiling and became the first team to score in excess of 200 in an innings in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The Girls in Blue deservingly earned this distinction as they are being led by former world number one T20I batter Shafali Verma - who led the team by example against UAE.

Having been put in to bat at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, Indian girls posted a record score of 219/3 in 20 overs and became the first team to do so in the tournament.

India opening stand against UAE

After doing the damage against hosts, South Africa, in chasing a potentially tricky total in their tournament opener, Indian openers again set a blistering tone with a massive first-wicket partnership of 111.

Shafali Verma strike rate in U19 Women's T20 WC

Verma's innings came to an end for 78 off 34 balls in the ninth over but she had already done the damage by then. The explosive right-handed batter smashed 12 fours and 4 sixes in her imperious knock and scored at a strike rate of 229.41.

Verma has smashed 21 boundaries and five sixes in two innings in the competition.

Shewat Sehrawat runs in U19 Women's T20 WC

Meanwhile, Sherawat - who smashed an unbeaten 92 against South Africa in the tournament opener - slammed her second consecutive fifty in the competition.

She played a knock of 74 off 39 balls and anchored the innings for her side after being put in to bat first. Her knock featured 10 fours. Sehrawat has already hit 30 fours in the tournament but is yet to clear the ropes in her unbeaten 166 runs.

Richa Ghosh - another rising India star - also showed her big-hitting prowess - and smashed 29-ball 49. The wicketkeeper-batter - who scored at a strike rate of 168.97 - hit five fours and two sixes in her innings.

Team UAE's performance vs India U19 girls

On a day of carnage for the bowlers' economy rates, medium pacer Samaira Dharnidharka's 1/33 off her four overs was the nearest to reining the rampant Indians in.