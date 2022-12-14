ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Schedule, Groups, Squads, Dates, Time in IST, Venues and Format


ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup trophy (Image Courtesy: ICC)

The first-ever ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup will take place in South Africa from 14 to 29 January 2023 with 16 teams battling out for the title in the inaugural show-piece event.

The World Cup matches will take place in Benoni and Potchefstroom across four venues - Willowmoore Park, Willowmoore Park B, Senwes Park and Absa Puk Oval.

While the tournament starts with the group stages on January 14, 2023, the next stage will be played from January 21, 2023 to January 25, and the two semifinals will both be played on January 27, 2023 with final taking place January 29, 2023.

The tournament will start with the group stages, where 16 teams divided into four groups of four with each team playing the three other teams of their respective groups in a single round-robin format.

At the end of the group stage, the top three teams of all four groups will head into the Super 6 stage, which is divided into two groups, where Group A teams will be clubbed with teams from Group D in Group 1, while Group C and Group B teams will be clubbed together in Group 2.

At the end of the Super 6 stage of both groups - Group 1 and Group 2, the winners and runners up of the two groups will head into the semifinals.

As for the group stage groups, India have been drawn alongside Scotland, hosts South Africa and UAE in Group D, while Group A consists of Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and USA.

In Group B, England and Pakistan have been drawn together with Rwanda and Zimbabwe, while Indonesia, Ireland, West Indies and New Zealand are in Group C.

Here is all you need to know about ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023:

ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Groups

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
AustraliaEnglandNew ZealandIndia
BangladeshPakistanWest IndiesSouth Africa
Sri LankaZimbabweIrelandScotland
USARwandaIndonesiaUAE

ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Squads

Group A:

Australia: Chloe Ainsworth, Jade Allen, Charis Bekker, Paris Bowdler, Maggie Clark, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Eleanor Larosa, Rhys McKenna, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Amy Smith, Ella Wilson. Non-travelling reserves: Paris Hall, Samira Dimeglio, Sara Kennedy, Olivia Henry, Ananaya Sharma.

Bangladesh: Squad to be announced

Sri Lanka: Squad to be announced

USA: Squad to be announced

Group B:

England: Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Josie Groves, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Emma Marlow, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Grace Scrivens, Sophia Smale, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Ward. Non-travelling reserves: Emily Churms, Charlotte Lambert, Bethan Miles, Jemima Spence, Mary Taylor.

Pakistan: Aroob Shah (captain), Aliza Khan, Anosha Nasir, Areesha Noor, Eyman Fatima, Haleema Azeem Dar, Haniah Ahmer, Laiba Nasir, Mahnoor Aftab, Quratulain Ahsen, Rida Aslam, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Warda Yousaf, Zaib-un-Nisa, Zamina Tahir. Reserves: Aqsa Yousaf, Dina Razvi, Maham Anees, Muskan Abid, Tahzeeb Shah.

Rwanda: Squad to be announced

Zimbabwe: Squad to be announced

Group C:

Indonesia: Squad to be announced

Ireland: Amy Hunter (captain), Siúin Wood (vice captain), Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Abbi Harrison, Jennifer Jackson, Joanna Loughran, Niamh MacNulty, Aimee Maguire, Kia McCartney, Ellie McGee, Julie McNally, Freya Sargent, Annabel Squires. Non-travelling reserves: Aoife Fisher, Alice Walsh

New Zealand: Olivia Anderson, Anna Browning, Kate Chandler, Natasha Codyre, Isabella Gaze, Antonia Hamilton, Abigail Hotton, Breearne Illing, Fran Jonas, Kayley Knight, Paige Loggenberg, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Tash Wakelin

West Indies: Ashmini Munisar (captain), Asabi Callendar, Jahzara Claxton, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Earnisha Fontaine, Jannillea Glasgow, Realanna Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, K D Jazz Mitchell, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Lena Scott, Abini St Jean.

Group D:

India: Shafali Verma (captain), Shweta Sehrawat (vice captain), Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD. Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

Scotland: Katherine Fraser (captain), Ailsa Lister (vice captain/wicketkeeper), Molly Barbour-Smith, Olivia Bell, Darcey Carter, Maryam Faisal, Maisie Maceira, Orla Montgomery, Niamh Muir, Molly Paton, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Nayma Sheikh, Anne Sturgess, Emily Tucker, Emma Walsingham.

South Africa: Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Anica Swart, Karabo Meso, Madison Landsman (vc), Oluhle Siyo (c), Kayla Reyneke, Jenna Evans, Miane Smit, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Refilwe Moncho, Mona Lisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Jemma Botha. Non-Travelling Reserves: Caitlin Wyngaard, Diara Ramlakan

UAE: Squad to be announced

ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule

ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Group Stage Fixtures

DateDayMatchGroupVenueTime in IST
14 January 2023SaturdayAustralia vs BangladeshABenoni1:30 PM
14 January 2023SaturdayUAE vs ScotlandDBenoni1:30 PM
14 January 2023SaturdaySri Lanka vs USAABenoni5:15 PM
14 January 2023SaturdaySouth Africa vs IndiaDBenoni5:15 PM
15 January 2023SundayPakistan vs RwandaBPotchefstroom1:30 PM
15 January 2023SundayWest Indies vs IrelandCPotchefstroom1:30 PM
15 January 2023SundayEngland vs ZimbabweBPotchefstroom5:15 PM
15 January 2023SundayNew Zealand vs IndonesiaCPotchefstroom5:15 PM
16 January 2023MondaySri Lanka vs BangladeshABenoni1:30 PM
16 January 2023MondayIndia vs UAEDBenoni1:30 PM
16 January 2023MondayAustralia vs USAABenoni5:15 PM
16 January 2023MondaySouth Africa vs ScotlandDBenoni5:15 PM
17 January 2023TuesdayZimbabwe vs RwandaBPotchefstroom1:30 PM
17 January 2023TuesdayNew Zealand vs IrelandCPotchefstroom1:30 PM
17 January 2023TuesdayEngland vs PakistanBPotchefstroom5:15 PM
17 January 2023TuesdayWest Indies vs IndonesiaCPotchefstroom5:15 PM
18 January 2023WednesdayAustralia vs Sri LankaABenoni1:30 PM
18 January 2023WednesdaySouth Africa vs UAEDBenoni1:30 PM
18 January 2023WednesdayBangladesh vs USAABenoni5:15 PM
18 January 2023WednesdayScotland vs IndiaDBenoni5:15 PM
19 January 2023ThursdayEngland vs RwandaBPotchefstroom1:30 PM
19 January 2023ThursdayIndonesia vs IrelandCPotchefstroom1:30 PM
19 January 2023ThursdayZimbabwe vs PakistanBPotchefstroom5:15 PM
19 January 2023ThursdayNew Zealand vs West IndiesCPotchefstroom5:15 PM

ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Super 6 Schedule

DateDayMatchGroupVenueTime in IST
21 January 2023SaturdayC3 vs B12Potchefstroom1:30 PM
21 January 2023SaturdayB3 vs C12Potchefstroom1:30 PM
21 January 2023SaturdayA1 vs D21Potchefstroom5:15 PM
21 January 2023SaturdayD1 vs A21Potchefstroom5:15 PM
22 January 2023SundayC2 vs B32Potchefstroom5:15 PM
22 January 2023SundayD1 vs A31Potchefstroom5:15 PM
23 January 2023MondayD3 vs A21Potchefstroom5:15 PM
23 January 2023MondayB2 vs C32Potchefstroom5:15 PM
24 January 2023TuesdayD2 vs A31Potchefstroom5:15 PM
24 January 2023TuesdayC1 vs B22Potchefstroom5:15 PM
25 January 2023WednesdayD3 vs A11Potchefstroom5:15 PM
25 January 2023WednesdayB1 vs C22Potchefstroom5:15 PM

ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal and Final Schedule

DateDayMatchVenueTime in IST
27 January 2023FridaySemifinal 1: Group 1 Winner vs Runner Up Group 2Potchefstroom1:30 PM
27 January 2023FridaySemifinal 2: Group 2 Winner vs Runner Up Group 1Potchefstroom5:15 PM
29 January 2023SundayFinal: Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 WinnerPotchefstroom5:15 PM

Published On December 14, 2022

