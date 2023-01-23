ICC Womens T20I Team Of The Year: Four Indian Players Among The Best XI Of 2022

Dubai, January 23: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (January 23) released the Women's T20I Team of the Year 2022 that is dominated by Indian players.

The ICC opened the 2022 awards announcement week by revealing the T20I Team of the Year in both women's and men's categories.

The ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year recognises the 11 outstanding players who have impressed one and all - be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits during 2022, which saw action across the globe including the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

India, who won the Asia Cup T20 tournament and finished as the silver medallist in CWG, dominated the T20I Team of the Year, followed by Australia, the CWG champions, who have three players on the list.

Opener Smriti Mandhana, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and pacer Renuka Singh Thakur were the Indians among the players named in the best women's T20I XI of the year 2022.

Mandhana had a terrific year with the bat, amassing 594 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 33 and a strike-rate of 133.48 in 21 innings. Deepti also had a great year with both bat and ball, scoring 370 runs at a strike rate of 136.02 and taking 29 wickets.

Advertisement

Ghosh, on the other hand, scored 259 runs at a strike-rate over 150 and smashed 13 sixes last year. Thakur also enjoyed a great year, taking 22 wickets at an average of 23.95 and an economy rate of 6.50.

Opening batter Beth Mooney, all-rounder Ash Gardner and Tahlia McGrath make up the Australian players in the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year that is captained by New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England also had representation in the global cricket body's Team of the Year 2022. Pakistani off-spinner Nida Dar, Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera and England's Sophie Ecclestone complete the eleven.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2022