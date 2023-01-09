ICC WTC 2021-23: Top Ten Bowlers with Most Wickets So Far, Lyon leads the List

1. Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 61 Wickets

The Australian spinner has picked up 61 wickets in the 26 innings that he has bowled so far. The 35-year-old is one of the best spinners in the world at the moment and has been a real match-winner for his nation. He has bowled with an economy rate of 2.56, and a decent average of 28.63.

He will have the opportunity to further bolster his stats as the Aussies travel to India for a four-match Test series starting from February.

2. James Anderson (England) - 58 Wickets

England veteran James Anderson has continued his amazing returns with another stellar year or so. The 40-year-old has 58 scalps to his name.

He was instrumental in the English team's 3-0 Test series win over Pakistan, picking up 8 wickets in two matchesat an economy rate of 2.20 and the best average (18.50) among all the bowlers in that series. His overall average in the WTC ha been 20.37 runs per wicket.

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) - 55 Wickets

South Africa's premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has starred for them despite the struggle of his team in this WTC cycle.

His economy is on the higher side with 3.77, which kind of reflects the miserable form of South Africa. But he has picked up those 55 wickets in just 11 matches, despite all the adversities.

4. Ollie Robinson (England) - 53 Wickets

English pacer Ollie Robinson has been immense since his debut in 2021. He has picked up 53 wickets in just 13 matches with an outstanding average of just 20.75 runs per wicket.

He can be the next bowling sensation for England, with the retirements of James Anderson and Stuart Broad may be on the horizon.

5. Pat Cummins (Australia) - 50 Wickets

Pat Cummins is the fifth and final bowler who have got 50 wickets or more so far in this WTC cycle. The Australia captain is the number one ranked bowler in Test cricket and has done justice to his reputation.

Cummins has bowled with an economy rate of 2.61, with a 20.12 average.

6. Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 49 Wickets

Another Australia spearhead Mitchell Starc is just one wicket away from the 50 mark. Starc has picked up his 49 wickets in 14 matches, at an economy of 2.98 and 25.69 average.

7. Jack Leach (England) - 48 Wickets

English spinner Jack Leach is seventh in the list with 48 wickets in 16 matches. His economy rate is just under 3 (2.99), while his average is a bit on the higher side with 39.77 runs conceded per wicket.

He was the star with the ball for England in the Pakistan series with 15 wickets, most by the visitors as they whitewashed a hapless Pakistan side 3-0 in the Test series.

8. Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 45 Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian bowler to make the list. The Indian pacer has 45 wickets to his name in just 10 matches. His economy is 2.70 and average is under 20 (19.73).

The Indian bowler injured his back in September and has been out of action since. He missed the recent Bangladesh Test series due to the injury and surely would have been higher in the list had he played there.

9. Stuart Broad (England) - 43 Wickets

Stuart Broad is the fourth English bowler to make the top ten. Broad has picked up 43 wickets in 11 matches, with a decent economy of 3.22 and 28.32 average.

10. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) - 41 Wickets

Pakistan's bowling sensation Shaheen Afridi is the final name on this list. The left arm pacer has 41 wickets to his name and he has achieved that in just 8 matches.

The youngster has a great economy rate (2.87) along with a fantastic average (18.19). He is also out with an injury and didn't take part in the recently concluded Tes series at home against England.