ILT20 2023: Full Squads, List of Captains and Coaches of all six teams

Abu Dhabi, Jan 10: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is going to host the latest domestic T20 tournament titled International League T20 (ILT20) starting January 13.

In the tournament opener, Dubai Capitals will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. The competition, which comprises six teams, will see participation from some of the best T20 players in the business.

Big Stars in ILT20 2023

ILT20 will witness big players like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Colin Munro, Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, etc.

The tournament might have big names, but it will not have a T20 status. "The UAE ILT20 has been sanctioned by the ICC but List A T20 status will not be granted to this event as it does not meet the criteria in the regulations," an ICC spokesperson was quoted by The Cricketer as saying.

ILT20 Full Squad, Captains & Coach

Here we take a look at the teams and captains and coaches of all the teams in the competition which will be played across three venues in the UAE i.e. Sharjah, Dubai and UAE.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (Captain), Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymond Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover

Advertisement

Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell (Captain), Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dan Lawrence, Blessing Muzarabani, Isuru Udana, George Munsey, Fred Klaassen

Head Coach: Sriram Somayajula

Batting Coach: Pravin Amre

Bowling Coach: Samuel Badree

Fielding Coach: Biju George

Chairman: Kiran Kumar Gandhi

Gulf Giants: James Vince (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Jamie Overton, Richard Gleeson, Rehan Ahmed, Wayne Madsen, Liam Dawson, Qais Ahmad, Ollie Pope

Head Coach: Andy Flower

MI Emirates: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Brad Wheal, Bas de Leede

Head Coach: Shane Bond

Batting Coach: Parthiv Patel

Bowling Coach: Vinay Kumar

Fielding Coach: James Franklin

General Manager: Robin Singh

Sharjah Warriors: Moeen Ali (Captain), Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, JJ Smit, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Danny Briggs, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bilal Khan

Team Director: R Sridhar

Desert Vipers: Colin Munro (Captain), Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Head Coach: James Foster