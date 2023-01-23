ILT20 2023 Week 2 Round Up: Updated Points Table, Top Run-Scorers, Top Wicket-Takers

The International League T20 (ILT20) 2023, being held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, enters week three following the second week which continued to keep the fans at the edge of their seats with thrills and spills.

While Desert Vipers' Alex Hales struck the ball all over the park against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Sheldon Cottrell mesmerised one and all with his splendid bowling performance against the same opposition.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Giants cemented their place at the top of the table further by continuing their unbeaten run in the tournament with four wins in as many matches. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, on the other hand, are winnless in five so far.

Although the Desert Vipers put up a huge total of 195 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (January 22), Chris Lynn and Shimron Hetmyer strung a partnership of 117 runs to help the Giants chase down the huge target with three balls to spare.

Here is a look at what happened in ILT20 2023 Week 2 and the updated points table along with leaderboard for runs and wickets:

MI Emirates' thrilling chases

The MI Emirates have gained a reputation for taking the game deep while chasing big totals. They produced two thrilling chases during the second weekend of the ILT20.

The Emirates seemed down and out when they needed 20 runs off the last over against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (January 21), but Dwayne Bravo and Najibullah Zadran struck three sixes and a four off Andre Russell's bowling to take their team to a thrilling five-wicket victory.

Chasing a mammoth total of 222 for three in the same stadium on the very next day, Kieron Pollard played an extraordinary innings of 86 runs off 38 balls, but Rovman Powell dismissed him in the sixteenth over to ensure that the Dubai Capitals clinch a 16-run victory in the end.

The two centurions

Alex Hales became the first player to score a century in the ILT20 when he raced his way to 110 runs off 59 balls against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. He smashed seven fours and six sixes during his innings to help the Desert Vipers register a comprehensive 111-run victory.

Sharjah Warriors' Tom Kohler-Cadmore didn't want to be left behind as he also achieved a three-figure score on the very next day against the Dubai Capitals. The opening batter smacked 10 fours and six maximums on his way to an unbeaten 106 runs off 47 balls. His magnificent innings helped the Warriors achieve their target of 178 in just 14.4 overs.

Scintillating Sheldon

Following Alex Hales' destructive innings, Desert Vipers' speedster Sheldon Cottrell rocked the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' top-order. He bowled out Brandon King in the first over of their innings and then picked up the wickets of Kennar Lewis and Dhananjaya de Silva to leave the Knight Riders reeling at 42 for five in seven overs.

Fast bowler Benny Howell backed his teammate up with impressive figures of two for six in the game. Howell dismissed Akeal Hosein and Matiullah Khan as the Knight Riders folded for just 108 runs, while chasing a target of 220 in Abu Dhabi on Friday (January 20).

ILT20 2023 Points Table After Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates on January 22

Position Team M W L T NR PTS NRR 1 Gulf Giants 4 4 0 0 0 8 +2.130 2 Desert Vipers 4 3 1 0 0 6 +2.315 3 MI Emirates 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.836 4 Dubai Capitals 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.766 5 Sharjah Warriors 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.745 6 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 5 0 5 0 0 0 -2.854

M - Matches Played; W - Won; L - Lost; T - Tied; NR - No Result; NRR - Net Run Rate; PTS - Points