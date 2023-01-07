ILT20: Gulf Giants batter Tom Banton cant wait to play with Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Lynn

English Batter Tom Banton is going to be a part of the ILT20 squad as he is set to play for Gulf Giants.

The dynamic wicket-keeper batter, who burst onto the England domestic scene in 2017, can't wait to join his teammates ahead of the tournament.

With the ILT20 seeing some big names in the mix, Banton is raring to go and hopes to make more than a splash in the tournament.

"It's really exciting. It's been talked about now for the last few years and I am happy to be a part of this mega league, which is going to get very competitive with every player giving his best. Our first game is on the 15th and I am set to go," Banton said.

The swashbuckling batter has plenty of experience under his belt in franchise cricket, having plied his trade in England, Abu Dhabi and Pakistan, and will hope to replicate his har-hitting prowess as he takes on the centre stage for Gulf Giants.

Gulf Giants squad also has in the ranks some of the most exciting T20 talents such as Australia's Chris Lynn, West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, England's James Vince and Chris Jordan. The likes of David Wiese, Dominic Drakes also feature in the squad, with the Zimbabwean legend Andy Flower as the coach.

Talking about his colleagues, Banton said, "Andy is one of the best coaches in the world. I worked him during T10 and he has so much to offer to Adani's Gulf Giants. I have learnt a lot from him. He simplifies everything for you. I feel so privileged to be part of the Giants, where you have so many experienced players."

The player is excited to play alongside Shimron Hetmyer and hopes that his familiarity with most of the squad members will play a big part in building the bonding of the squad.