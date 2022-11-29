ILT20 Opening Ceremony: Date, List of International Stars Performing at Dubais ‘Ring of Fire

Dubai, Nov 29: The inaugural season of International T20, ILT20, will commence on January 13, 2023, where six teams will battle it out in 34 matches across the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The premier T20 tournament will kick off at Dubai International Stadium.

The franchise-based T20 tournament has added another layer of dazzle to its inaugural opening ceremony with the signing of RnB megastar Jason Derulo. The award-winning singer-songwriter legend, well known for hits like Sliding, Savage Love, Don't Wanna Go Home, and Whatcha Say is expected to have the crowd at their feet and wanting more of his charismatic brilliance as he brings his smooth moves to the Dubai International Stadium's 'Ring of Fire'.

The inaugural ILT20 has received multi-year ICC approval and the latest addition of another lucrative franchise-based domestic T20 league will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE's exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Big Stars Who Will Perform?

1. RnB megastar Jason Derulo

2. Rapper and Bollywood singer Badshah

The organisers might also announce other stars who will dazzle at the opening ceremony in the due course of time.

ILT20 Teams and their owners:

The six franchises will feature a total of 84 International and 24 UAE-based players. Some of the best T20 specialists will make their presence felt in the first edition of the competition. The franchises in this tournament are also owned by some of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owners.

1. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, owners of Kolkata Knight Riders.

2. Desert Vipers, owned by Lancer Capital

3. Dubai Capitals, owned by GMR

4. Gulf Giants, owners Adani Sportsline

5. MI Emirates, owned by Reliance Industries (Mumbai Indians).

6. Sharjah Warriors, owned by Capri Global - who also are the owners of Gujarat Titans.

Where to watch the opening ceremony?

Cricket lovers across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of the opening ceremony and exciting cricket league on ZEE's linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema and Zee Thirai.

Venues for the tournament?

Ten matches are scheduled in Abu Dhabi while sixteen will be held in Dubai and Sharjah will host eight games.

Who are the big names in the tournament?

The T20 competition will set the UAE-cricketing stage on fire with stars such as Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard, and Wanindu Hasaranga. A number of UAE's elite players will participate.

How many matches are in ILT20 and what's the format?

The six teams will play a total of 34 matches, boasting five weekend-day double-headers. Every franchise will play each other twice before the playoffs, culminating in the thrilling final in Dubai on February 12, 2023.