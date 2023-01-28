ILT20: Sharjah Warriors beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders; Player of the Match, Full List of Award Winners

Dubai, January 28: Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 36-ball 56 as Sharjah Warriors registered a four-wicket win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday (January 28) in the ILT20.

The Warriors restricted the Knight Riders to 149 for four in their 20 overs and then chased down their target in 17 overs.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck a six and a four in the first two overs as the Warriors raced to 25 for no loss in two overs. Thereafter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed two boundaries off Sabir Rao in the third over and took his team to 40 for no loss.

Gurbaz continued to showcase top form, hitting Russell for two sixes in the fourth over. Kohler-Cadmore fell for 17 runs off 11 balls to Lahiru Kumara in the sixth over, but Gurbaz kept the Warriors' chase on track with two boundaries off Sunil Narine in the seventh over. He brought up his half-century in just 33 balls after hitting Akeal Hosein for a boundary in the eighth over.

Hosein dismissed Gurbaz for 56 runs off 39 balls in the tenth over, but the batter had already put his team in the driver's seat. The Warriors needed just 59 runs from 63 balls. Thereafter, the Warriors lost a flurry of wickets. Marcus Stoinis, Joe Denly, Paul Walter and Adam Hose departed in quick succession, but Mohammad Nabi struck two fours and a six and ensured that the Warriors achieved their target with three overs to spare.

Paul Stirling leads the way for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders got off to a great start with Paul Stirling and Joe Clarke smashing a boundary each in the very first over. Stirling continued to find the fence and took the Knight Riders to 30 for no loss in four overs. However, the Abu Dhabi side lost their first wicket when Clarke fell to Paul Walter for seven runs off nine balls in the fifth over. But the wicket didn't deter Stirling as he struck Junaid Siddique for consecutive boundaries in the sixth over.