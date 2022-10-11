ILT20 trophy unveiled by his highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan

Dubai, October 11: The International League T20 (ILT20) on Monday (October 10) unveiled the trophy for the upcoming inaugural edition of the league, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January to February window in 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, unveiled the inaugural ILT20 trophy at a function in presence of the league stakeholders and cricket-greats.

The unveiling of one of the most distinctive trophies in cricket was witnessed by the representatives of the six franchises, the broadcast partner and a few cricket greats.

Jay Mehta (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Paul Voigt (Desert Vipers), Kiran Grandhi (Dubai Capitals), Pranav Adani (Gulf Giants), Nikhil Meswani (Owner - MI Emirates), Rajesh Sharma (Sharjah Warriors) were the ones representing franchises.

Meanwhile, Punit Goenka (Zee Entertainment Enterprises) was also present alongside Cricketing-greats Dwayne Bravo, Wasim Akram, Simon Doull, Robin Uthappa, and Brett Lee.

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board said; "It is an exciting and significant milestone that the ILT20 trophy made its debut at this event, and it is a matter of delight to do so amongst our esteemed stakeholders of the League this evening."

"It was also very heartening to see that legendary cricketing figures could also participate in the celebration and commemoration of this historic event."

The trophy has been designed and constructed by Thomas Lyte, the world-renowned trophy maker from England. The trophy design, while reflecting upon the rich Emirati culture, takes inspiration from UAE's majestic icon and national bird - the falcon as well as UAE's most famous landmark, the Burj Khalifa.

The 7-pointed crown aspires to weave together the seven Emirates (of the UAE), shaped as sand dunes inspired by the incredible sands of Tel Moreeb (Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi) - considered to be the world's tallest dunes, which proudly sits atop clasping a cricket ball, as the trophy's final.

The 830mm tall trophy pays tribute to the height of the magnificent Burj Khalifa which measures 830m from ground to tip.

"The team is incredibly proud of this magnificent piece, it truly reflects the essence and the spirit of the League, and we expect it will become a much-coveted trophy which will take pride-of-place in the winning team's (trophy) cabinet for years to come." Usmani

added.

A total of 108 players - 84 internationals and 24 UAE players will represent the six franchises - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

The LIVE telecast of the league will be available on ZEE's linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema and Zee Thirai.