Imagine what you both would do if India didnt play cricket, Ashwin shuts down troll for demeaning his team

Dhaka, Dec 25: India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is known for his witty sense of humour and his knack for shutting down trolls on social media. The senior cricketer on Sunday (December 25) was awarded the player of the match for his batting and bowling exploits in the second Test in Dhaka.

Ashwin scored an unbeaten 42 in the second innings and helped India chase down the tricky target of 145 runs along with Shreyas Iyer. The duo showed grit and determination to deny Bangladesh any success and pulled off a good win for India. The off-spinner even picked up six wickets in the game against Bangladesh.

While the world was busy praising the senior cricketer and Iyer for rescuing their team from a precarious situation and helping India win the match, which could have gone in Bangladesh's side had the partnership between Ashwin and Iyer been broken.

However, one such Twitter user tried to mock him and his team's match-winning performance and tried to label their victory as sheer luck. The user suggested Ashwin should hand over his man-of-the-match trophy to Mominul Haque - who dropped him when he was batting at one at short leg.

"You should have handed this 🏆 to Mominul Haque, Who dropped that dolly.. had he bagged it, India all out for 89 for sure.. 😃 @ashwinravi99."

Taking a dig at the user, Ashwin responded, "Oh no! I thought I blocked you, oh sorry that's the other guy. What's his name?? Yes Daniel Alexander that's the name!! Imagine what you both would do if India didn't play cricket."

India's 2-0 series sweep over Bangladesh in Mirpur consolidated their position at the number two spot behind leaders Australia in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

The series win brightened India's hope for a back-to-back WTC final appearance. Chasing 145, India were in real trouble at 74 for 7 but Ashwin and Iyer held the fort and pulled off a three-wicket win on the fourth day of the second and final Test.