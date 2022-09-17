Impact Player Explained: Know all about BCCIs new rule for T20 matches, IPL 2023

Mumbai, September 17: The IPL 2023 could see a major rule change as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to introduce 'impact player’, much similar to the X-Factor player in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The BCCI will introduce the new rule during the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition, beginning in October.

“With the ever- growing popularity of T20 cricket, it is imperative that we look at introducing new dimensions which will make this format more attractive and interesting not only for our viewers but also the participating teams from a strategic viewpoint.

Teams need to identify playing XI and 4 substitutes at the time of the toss. Out of the 4 substitutes named in the team sheet, only one of the players can be used as an Impact player,” the BCCI circular to the state associations stated as per Indian Express.

In Australia’s BBL, the “X-Factor Player” is either the 12th or 13th player listed on the team sheet and the player is allowed to enter the field after the 10th over of the first innings and replace any player who has not batted or bowled more than one over in that match till that point.

However, in the BCCI’s Impact Player case, even if the player he has replaced has bowled, the new player can bowl a total of 4 overs.

However, it is not mandatory to use the impact player and it is up to the teams to decide about that, and if they wish so the impact player can be used before the end of the 14th over of either innings.

For that, the fourth umpire and the on-field umpires must be kept in loop by the captain, head coach, and team manager about the Impact Player.

“Player who is replaced by an Impact Player can no longer take part in the remainder of the match and is also not permitted to return as a substitute fielder. If a player gets injured while fielding in mid over, the current playing condition prevails under 24.1 – substitute fielders,” the circular stated.

The circular said: “After the introduction of Impact Player in game, a player can bat and may bowl a full allotment of 4 overs in an uninterrupted innings.”

“An Impact Player may bowl a full allotment of 4 overs in an uninterrupted inning irrespective of the number of overs previously bowled by the player he is replacing.

If a bowler is suspended because of any breach of law, then he cannot be replaced by the Impact Player,” the circular added.

However, Impact Player cannot be used if a delayed start cuts the total amount of overs to fewer than 10 per innings before the start of the game.