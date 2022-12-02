Vijay Hazare Trophy: Saurashtra clinch title against Maharashtra, Gaikwad shines

Sheldon Jackson scored an unbeaten 133 as Saurashtra toppled Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to win their first 50 overs title since 2008.

As it Happened:

After winning the toss at the Narendra Modi stadium, Saurashtra opted to bowl.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored the third consecutive hundred in the tournament with a clinical 108 of just 131 balls. But apart from Naushad Shaikh (31) and Azim Kazi (37), rest of the Maharashtra batters faltered as they could only manage 248 runs at the end of the full quota of 50 overs. The Saurashtra bowlers did a decent job with the ball. Chirag Jani was the pick of the bowlers with 43 for 3 in his ten overs. Gaikwad was also dismissed from a Jaidev Unadkat throw as the player fell short of his crease when the score was 199 in the 42nd over. That significantly crippled the chances of an onslaught in the latter overs. There were 3 run-outs in total in the Maharashtra inning.

In reply, Harvik Desai and Sheldon Jackson put up a 125-runs opening partnership. The former was gone after completing his half-century, but veteran Sheldon Jackson continued his merry way with the willow. Despite a minor stutter, Saurashtra went home high and dry. Chirag Jani starred with the bat as well, scoring 30 runs off just 25 balls to see his team through. Jackson ended up with unbeaten 133 runs of just 136 balls. Saurashtra won the match with three and a half overs to spare and have lifted the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time since 2008.

Advertisement

Man of the Match: Sheldon Jackson

Man of the Series: Ruturaj Gaikwad (660 runs in 5 matches)

Reactions:

Jaidev Unadkat (Saurashtra Captain):

"Unbelievable feeling. Yet to sink in that we are the champions. When you get one (domestic) title, it feels good but to do it a second time shows that you are a champion side. I've been looking to set the tone but it's not about one guy at all. We need people to step up at different times and that's what we have got. We have match-winners and credit goes to all of them. Special mention to Sheldon for the way he batted today."

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra Captain and Man of the Series):

"I think it was important for me to get back well from injury. Had to lead from the front, being a senior player and being an experienced player. Had to deliver on the big stage. I'm just trying to enjoy the game and stay in the present. Looking to give good starts and then convert them into big hundreds. Just trying to become as consistent as possible. The kind of bowling they had, and the lines/lengths they bowled, it was challenging and I was enjoying it. Had to make sure that I'm staying calm."