India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Umran Malik rattles Shakib Al Hasan in Mirpur, sends stumps flying

Umran Malik came into the team for the 2nd ODI as India take on Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday. The fiery pacer has come in replacing Kuldeep Sen, who made his India debut in the previous match.

Bangladesh opted to bat after winning the toss and are currently tottering on 96 for 6 at the end of 25 overs.

Umran Malik came to bowl his first over in the 12th over and bamboozled Shakib Al Hasan in that over. Shakib although managed to keep his wicket, but the Indian bowler put him under all sort of pressure in the six balls he faced, yielding a maiden in that.

Umran Malik first over:

11.1 Umran bowled a full delivery. Shakib dinked it towards mid-on. NO RUN.

11.2 This one was aimed at his body and the veteran couldn't deal with it. Shakib ducked in too early to avoid the bouncer but it kept low and hit him on the hip. Shakib was visibly shaken after the hit. NO RUN.

11.3 Shakib was rattled again as Umran followed it up with another bouncer. He came away unscathed but was not looking comfortable at all. NO RUN.

11.4 Full delivery outside off. Shakib played it towards the cover region but there was a fielder placed. NO RUN.

11.5 Shakib premeditated by making some room to hoist it over the infield but he failed to do so as it was cut off in the infield only. NO RUN.

11.6 The final ball of the over hit him on the helmet. Shakib looked bamboozled and completely out of ideas as Umran's pace beat him. The skiddy bouncer hit him around his right ear as Shakib failed to avoid and duck in early. NO RUN.

Thus, Umran made his mark in the very first over of his and set the tone. Bangladesh were 47 for 2 at that time.

Umran picks up wicket very next ball:

Umran followed his first over up with a banger in the very first ball of his second. Najmul Hossain Shanto had seen his first over to Shakib from the non-striker end and when he was about to face Umran in the next over, perhaps a quick single to the non-striker end was his idea.

But Umran knocked off his off-stump in the very first ball, and it clocked 151 kmph. And Shanto tried to pinch a single but his movement fooled him as the stump went flying.

Umran Malik bowled some stinging short-balls to Shakib and that created a pool of uncertainty in Shanto's mind. It was a brilliant ploy by the speedster to bowl a fullish one to Shanto as he was least expecting that. Umran picked up another maiden in his 4th over, this time Mushfiqur Rahim was facing him. So far, his spell says 5 overs, 2 maidens, 8 runs and 1 wicket, which can only better further.

India on top:

India needed a bright start following the defeat in the last match, and so far they look on top.

Mohd. Siraj started the early fireworks by getting Anamul Haque and captain Litton Das. Washington Sundar has also picked up 3 wickets, breaking the Tigers' back in their own backyard.