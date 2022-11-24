Ind vs NZ ODI: Four India players who need to shine against the Kiwis

India return to 50 overs cricket as the men in Blue take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting tomorrow. India have rested some of the senior pros as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami all are missing from the squad.

The Indian team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant is set to deputise the left-handed opener.

There are some new faces in the squad and a huge opportunity for some of the fringe players to embrace the opportunity and make a stronger case for themselves. Here we take a look at four players who will have to step things up to create some problems for the selectors for the upcoming selections-

Shreyas Iyer:

This is a career-defining series for Shreyas Iyer. The batter's ODI record so far has been tremendous, but he is still in a fight along with KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant for the middle-order positions. With Surya's impeccable form of late, it looks only imminent that Shreyas will have to continue his scoring prowess down under.

He has been scoring at an average of 60.75 this year but that won't warrant him a place if he fails in the upcoming three matches. With the ODI World Cup knocking on the door, a decent outing against New Zealand will only boost his case.

Shubman Gill:

Shubman Gill's case is a peculiar one. With Rohit Sharma coming back to the side, it will be a battle between him and the veteran Shikhar Dhawan for another opening spot. And to cement that place as his, Gill needs runs under his belt. His unencumbered mentality is undoubtedly a positive, but his class has to reflect on the scoreboard. Gill's previous ODI outings have been dismal as the crafty batter managed only 80 runs in three matches against South Africa in October.