Ind vs NZ: Umran Malik clocks second fastest delivery in the match, check out the numbers

India are squaring off against New Zealand in the three-match ODI series that started on Friday. While batting first, India have put on a massive total of 306 for 7, courtesy of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill's outstanding batting displays. Dhawan and Gill started off with a 124 runs partnership and Iyer took on from there to launch a decent total on the board.

India's Umran Malik is making his ODI debut and so far he has heated things up with some rapid fast bowling. Umran Malik's first over in the ODIs was really slick as the pacer clocked 150 km with his bowling.

The speedster from Jammu and Kashmir caused a lot of problems for the Kiwi batters at the Eden Park and his first six balls were as follows - 145.9 kph, 143.3, 145.6, 147.3, 137.1, 149.6 - that's a real deal.

This was not the end, as Umran hiked the speed up another notch on this third over. He clocked 153.1 kph on that one and sits second in the fastest ball ranks of the match. Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest delivery of the match when his speed clocked 153.4 kph.