India A squad for NZ series: Panchal to lead; Kuldeep, Prasidh Krishna part of squad to face New Zealand A

Bengaluru, Aug 24: While Priyank Panchal is set to lead the India A team for the upcoming four-day matches against New Zealand A, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna have also been named in the squad.

The All India selection committee picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming unofficial Test matches, set to get underway on September 1. Furthermore players like, Umran Malik, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma and Sarfaraz Khan have also been named in the squad.

While India A will take on New Zealand A in three four-day matches, the two sides will play three one day matches, starting on September 22. The first four-day match will get underway on Sept 1 to Sept. 4. Meanwhile, the one day matches will be held on Sept. 22, Sept 25th and Sept. 27.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced, "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India A squad for the four-day matches against New Zealand A starting next month. New Zealand A will tour India for three four-day matches and as many one-day games."

The selection committee announced the squad for only the red-ball matches, which are set to be played in Bengaluru and Hubli. The squads for the white-ball games to be played in Chennai will be announced later.

India A squad for four-day matches:

Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraaz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla

India A vs New Zealand A Fixtures:

Four-day matches:

1st 4-day match: Sept 1st - Sept 4th: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

2nd 4-day match: Sept 8th - Sept 11th: KSCA Rajnagar Stadium, Hubli

3rd 4-day match: Sept 15th - Sept 18th: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

One-day matches:

1st 1-day match: Sept. 22: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

2nd 1-day match: Sept. 25: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

3rd 1-day match: Sept. 27: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai