India and the 50 ODI Venues: Complete List of Stadiums, Total Number of Matches, Details


India's love for cricket is inarguable. The way the game has riveted the minds of the netizens in the past few decades or so is quite astonishing, to say the least.

With the revolutionary arrival of IPL, the game has taken loftier wings in the country. But international cricket still is the biggest commodity.

Watching the national heroes either in the White or Blue still attracts the biggest number of spectators to the ground. And recently, Indian cricket reached a unique landmark. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium in Raipur, which hosted an ODI match between India and New Zealand, became India's 50th ODI venue, which is by far the biggest number of stadiums hosting an ODI match in a particular country.

There have been numerous iconic grounds in India which have given some memorable moments throughout the years. From the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to Wankhede in Mumbai - the country possesses some world-class stadiums whose names are entangled with the history of the game.

India played their very first ODI in the country against England in 1981. The Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Stadium (now known as Narendra Modi Stadium) in Ahmedabad hosted the match and the home team started off with a victory on their own soil.

Today we shall take a look at the complete list of the 50 ODI venues in India-

Complete List of ODI Stadiums in India:

SerialStadiumCityCapacityNumber of ODIs Hosted
1.Eden GardensKolkata66,00031
2.M.A. Chidambaram StadiumChennai33,50022
3. Arun Jaitley StadiumNew Delhi55,00025
4.Wankhede StadiumMumbai33,10822
5.M. Chinnaswamy StadiumBengaluru40,00026
6.Brabourne StadiumMumbai20,0009
7.Green Park StadiumKanpur39,00015
8.Sawai Mansingh StadiumJaipur23,18519
9.Narendra Modi StadiumAhmedabad132,00026
10.Barabati StadiumCuttack45,00019
11.IS Bindra StadiumMohali26,00025
12.Dr. Y.S.R.R. Intl. Cricket StadiumVizag25,00010
13.Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket StadiumHyderabad55,0007
14.Holkar StadiumIndore30,0006
15.Vidarbha Cricket Association StadiumNagpur45,0009
16.MCA StadiumPune37,4067
17.Saurashtra CA StadiumRajkot28,0003
18.JSCA Intl. Cricket StadiumRanchi50,0005
19.HPCA StadiumDharamshala25,0004
20.Assam Cricket Association StadiumGuwahati40,0003
21.Indira Priyadarshini StadiumVizag25,0005
22.Lal Bahadur Shastri StadiumHyderabad25,00014
23.VCA GroundNagpur40,00014
24.Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel StadiumAhmedabad50,0001
25.Gandhi StadiumJalandhar16,0003
26.Gandhi Sports Complex GroundAmritsar16,0002
27.Sher-i-Kashmir StadiumSrinagar 2
28.Moti Bagh StadiumVadodara18,0003
29.Nehru StadiumIndore25,0009
30.Keenan StadiumJamshedpur19,00010
31.Greater Noida Sports Complex GroundGreater Noida8,0005
32.Greenfield International StadiumTrivandrum55,0002
33.Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket StadiumDehradun25,0005
34.Ekana StadiumLucknow50,0004
35.Nehru StadiumGuwahati25,00014
36.Jawaharlal Nehru StadiumDelhi60,0002
37.Kerala University StadiumTrivandrum20,0002
38.Nehru StadiumPune25,00011
39.Sector 16 StadiumChandigarh30,0005
40.Madhavrao Scindia Cricket GroundRajkot15,00012
41.Nahar Singh StadiumFaridabad25,0008
42.Captain Roop Singh StadiumGwalior18,00012
43.Fatorda StadiumMargao19,0007
44.K.D. Singh Babu StadiumLucknow25,0001
45.Moin-ul-Haq StadiumPatna25,0003
46.IPCL GroundVadodara20,00010
47.Jawaharlal Nehru StadiumKochi65,0009
48.Barkatullah Khan StadiumJodhpur30,0002
49. Indira Gandhi StadiumVijaywada25,0001
50.Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Intl. Cricket StadiumRaipur65,0001

Published On February 4, 2023

