India and the 50 ODI Venues: Complete List of Stadiums, Total Number of Matches, Details

India's love for cricket is inarguable. The way the game has riveted the minds of the netizens in the past few decades or so is quite astonishing, to say the least.

With the revolutionary arrival of IPL, the game has taken loftier wings in the country. But international cricket still is the biggest commodity.

Watching the national heroes either in the White or Blue still attracts the biggest number of spectators to the ground. And recently, Indian cricket reached a unique landmark. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium in Raipur, which hosted an ODI match between India and New Zealand, became India's 50th ODI venue, which is by far the biggest number of stadiums hosting an ODI match in a particular country.

There have been numerous iconic grounds in India which have given some memorable moments throughout the years. From the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to Wankhede in Mumbai - the country possesses some world-class stadiums whose names are entangled with the history of the game.

India played their very first ODI in the country against England in 1981. The Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Stadium (now known as Narendra Modi Stadium) in Ahmedabad hosted the match and the home team started off with a victory on their own soil.

Advertisement

Today we shall take a look at the complete list of the 50 ODI venues in India-

Complete List of ODI Stadiums in India: