Murali Vijay: India Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket

India batter Murali Vijay has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday (January 30).

Vijay, who has played 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and 9 T20Is in the India colours, took to social media and announced his retirement news.

The elegant batter curated a long post on social media and confirmed he will be beginning a new chapter which involves the business side of the game.

"Today, with immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket," Vijay wrote.

He thanked BCCI, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and Chennai Super Kings for their support in different stages of his career. The 38-year-old made his international debut in 2008, in a Test match against Australia in Nagpur, which was incidentally the final Test match for former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Known as an elegant batter, Vijay has played some top innings in the Indian white and in the IPL with his hometown franchise Chennai Super Kings. He played for the last time in 2018 in India colours and also hasn't played IPL cricket since 2020.