India: BCCI official confirms change in T20 setup, is that the end of Rahul Dravid?

BCCI's plan to introduce a separate coach and separate captain for the T20I format seems to have taken pace, according to reports. The news from the BCCI HQ in Mumbai has a feeling of the change soon in the India setup.

That will mean the departure of Rahul Dravid as the coach of India in the T20 format. India was knocked out from the recently concluded T20 World Cup after a defeat against England in the semifinals. England were the eventual winners, after beating Pakistan in the final.

India haven't won the T20 World Cup since 2007, and to turn things around, BCCI is considering a radical change in the setup. And a top BCCI official reportedly confirmed that to the Indian outlet Inside Sport.

"We are seriously mulling on it. More than it being Rahul Dravid or anyone's ability, it is a question of managing tight schedules & having specialized skills on board. T20 now is like a separate sport, tough calendar & regular events. We also need to imbibe change. Yes, I can confirm - India soon will have a new T20 Coaching SET-UP", a BCCI official said as quoted by Inside Sport.

"We are not sure by when, but we are certain about India needs fresh approach to T20 SET-UP. We will have an announcement of new captain before January. And new coach can follow, but as I said nothing is final", said the official without revealing any further details. And he also confirmed that no one has been prioritised for that post yet.

