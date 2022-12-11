India beat Australia in Super Over in the 2nd T20, inflicts first loss for Australia in 2022

India women ended Australia's unbeaten run in T20I cricket in 2022 with a super-over victory on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With the win, India levelled the series 1-1, with three matches still to go.

As it Happened:

Batting first, Australia put on a massive 187 runs in their 20 overs. Beth Mooney (82*) and Tahila McGrath (70*) batted extremely well and stitched a 158 runs partnership with some scintillating batting display. Indian bowlers struggled with the ball and managed only 1 wicket in the match.

In reply, Shafali Verma (34 off 23) and Smriti Mandhana (79 off 49) started superbly and put on a 76-run opening wicket partnership. India needed 14 runs in the final over and Devika Vaidya hit two fours Megan Schutt to level the score to 187 after India's 20 overs. The match went to the super-over.

Super Over:

In the super over, Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana came on to bat for India. Richa hit a six in the first ball and then got out in the second. Smriti Mandhana continued her hitting prowess and hit one six and a four to take India's score to 20 at the end of their over.

