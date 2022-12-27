India-born Pushkar Sharma wants to help Kenya qualify for ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024

Mumbai, Dec 27: India-born cricketer Pushkar Sharma is looking forward to doing well for Kenya in order to compete with top-flight teams in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to be held in the USA and West Indies.

Pushkar has been garnering attention in Kenyan cricket

Pushkar has been carving a name for himself in the African cricket circuit and was rewarded for his performances with a maiden call-up to the Kenyan national cricket team.

Earlier in November 2022, the 22-year-old debuted for Kenya in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa 'A' Qualifier held in Rwanda. He has so far played 4 T20Is with hardly any notable contribution with the bat. However, he's confident of doing well in the coming games and wishes to make an impression in the days to come.

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Hails Pushkar

Praveen Menon, Chief People Officer, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd., said, "We are proud of Pushkar's achievements. Recognising his abilities and potential early on, we've backed him throughout his cricketing journey. It aligns with IndiaFirst Life's credo of supporting and nurturing talent. We will continue to support Pushkar to empower him to realise his potential. We wish him more success in times to come."

On his selection to the Kenyan national side, acknowledging IndiaFirst Life's contribution to his cricketing journey, Pushkar Sharma said, "I appreciate IndiaFirst Life's continued support to boost my cricketing journey. Without their financial backing, I would not have been able to reach this far in my career. IndiaFirst Life supported me through thick and thin when I was dealing with my father's terminal illness. I am indebted to IndiaFirst Life for encouraging me and enabling me to realise my dreams. It's a matter of pride for me to be backed by an organisation that's always lived up to its core values."