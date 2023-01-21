India Continue Dominance at Home, beat their 5th consecutive Opponent in a Bilateral Series at Home

India have become a force in the cricketing world. And they have constructed a sheer dominance in all formats, especially at home.

Winning the second match in Raipur on Saturday against a clueless New Zealand outfit completed the 7th consecutive bilateral ODI series win at home for the Men in Blue.

It is quite vivid how ruthless this Indian side are at home, given the likes of Australia, South Africa, England and New Zealand - all have bite the dust when they have taken on the Indians at their own backyard.

India's Dominance since December 2019:

Indian have just completed their 7th ODI series win at home in a row, dating back since December 2019.

India's 7 Consecutive Series Wins:

The last time an Indian side was breached at home was by Australia, who registered a 3-2 series win while touring in the spring of 2019.

Since then, Kohli and Rohit-led India have shown utter dominance over their opponents at home conditions.

1st vs West Indies (2-1):

India started their dominance with a 2-1 victory over West Indies in December 2019. The men in Blue started the series with a loss in Chennai, but then won the final two games in Vizag and Cuttack to get their hands on the trophy.

2nd vs Australia (2-1):

Then it was turn for them to avenge their earlier loss against Australia. It was in January of 2020 when India managed an ODI triumph over the Aussies at home. Again team India came from 1-0 down to win the final two matches, thus completing another series win.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were the starts with the bat, while Mohammed Shami did brilliantly with the ball.

3rd vs England (2-1):

After the lengthy break due to the COVID pandemic, India commenced their home series against the mighty England. The World Champions were in great form but struggled to put up with the Indian gladiators at the sub-continent. In the series decider in Pune, India held on to win by 7 runs to clinch another bilateral affair.

4th vs West Indies (3-0):

West Indies' were thumped at home by India in February last year. The Caribbean had no answer to the Indian supremacy as the Men in Blue completed a 3-0 clean swoop. Rohit Sharma had a perfect start at home to his captaincy stint as India won all three matches that were played in Ahmedabad.

5th vs South Africa (2-1):

This was another impressive series win for the Indians, this time South Africa were the victim. India again came back from a 1-0 deficit to register their 5th consecutive series win at home. This series saw the upheaval of Shreyas Iyer as the stunning batter scored 191 runs in the series at an average of 191. Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson also had decent outings for the home side.