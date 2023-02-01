India Cricket 2023 T20I Schedule, Results and Stats: Men in Blue win three in five matches so far

The Indian cricket team will look to rebuild for the T20 World Cup in 2024 after facing disappointment in the past two editions of the show-piece event, having finished at semifinal as best in 2022.

The Men in Blue will have an eye on the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled for later this year, but will also be involved in the shortest format on the international stage in 2023.

Team India, who set the record for most wins in a calendar year in 2022 with 28 wins, have opened 2023 with a series win over Sri Lanka at home and will play New Zealand in the series decider after levelling the scores.

Hardik Pandya has led the team in both the series with regular skipper Rohit Sharma being rested for the T20Is so far. In the five matches played so far, India have won three and lost two.

India are also expected to play West Indies in a T20I series before the ODI World Cup and also host Australia later in the year for T20Is. Also, the Indian cricketers will be involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from April to May.

Suryakumar Yadav, who had a dream year in 2022, has continued his dominance in T20Is, having already scored a hundred and is the current top-scorer for the country with over 200 runs.

Meanwhile, the bowling has been shared with Umran Malik currently leading wicket-takers list for India in the shortest format in 2023. Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi and Yuzvendra Chahal also are not far behind.

Now, let's take a look at India Cricket 2023 T20I Schedule, Results, Records and Stats: