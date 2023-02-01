India Cricket 2023 T20I Schedule, Results and Stats: Men in Blue win three in five matches so far


The Indian cricket team will look to rebuild for the T20 World Cup in 2024 after facing disappointment in the past two editions of the show-piece event, having finished at semifinal as best in 2022.

The Men in Blue will have an eye on the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled for later this year, but will also be involved in the shortest format on the international stage in 2023.

Team India, who set the record for most wins in a calendar year in 2022 with 28 wins, have opened 2023 with a series win over Sri Lanka at home and will play New Zealand in the series decider after levelling the scores.

Hardik Pandya has led the team in both the series with regular skipper Rohit Sharma being rested for the T20Is so far. In the five matches played so far, India have won three and lost two.

India are also expected to play West Indies in a T20I series before the ODI World Cup and also host Australia later in the year for T20Is. Also, the Indian cricketers will be involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from April to May.

Suryakumar Yadav, who had a dream year in 2022, has continued his dominance in T20Is, having already scored a hundred and is the current top-scorer for the country with over 200 runs.

Meanwhile, the bowling has been shared with Umran Malik currently leading wicket-takers list for India in the shortest format in 2023. Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi and Yuzvendra Chahal also are not far behind.

Now, let's take a look at India Cricket 2023 T20I Schedule, Results, Records and Stats:

India T20I Schedule and Results in 2023
DateSeriesMatchResult
January 3Sri Lanka in IndiaFirst T20IND won by 2 runs
January 5Sri Lanka in IndiaSecond T20SL won by 16 runs
January 7Sri Lanka in IndiaThird T20IND won by 91 runs
January 27New Zealand in IndiaFirst T20NZ won by 21 runs
January 29New Zealand in IndiaSecond T20IND won by 6 Wickets
Febraury 1New Zealand in IndiaThird T20
India T20I Batting Stats in 2023

Top Five Run Scorers For India in T20Is

PlayerInnsRunsHSAvg.SR50s100s
Suryakumar Yadav5243112*81.00150.0011
Axar Patel311765117.00195.0010
Hardik Pandya5812920.2597.5900
Shubman Gill5764615.20128.8100
Deepak Hooda46441*21.33136.1700

Inns - Number of innings; HS - Highest Score; Avg. - Average; SR - Strike Rate

Top Five Most Sixes For India in 2023

PlayerInnings6s4s
Suryakumar Yadav51418
Axar Patel3710
Deepak Hooda452
Shubman Gill537
Washington Sundar236
India T20I Bowling Stats in 2023
PlayerMatchesWicketsBBIER4W+I
Umran Malik473/4810.160
Arshdeep Singh463/2010.780
Shivam Mavi554/229.251
Yuzvendra Chahal442/308.180
Washington Sundar232/225.570

BBI - Best Bowling Innings; ER - Economy Rate; 4WI+I - Four wickets or more innings

Published On February 1, 2023

