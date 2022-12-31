India Cricket Yearender 2022: Biggest Moments of Indian Cricket in this year

1. Suryakumar Yadav with a Bang

Suryakumar Yadav was a bright spark for Indian cricket in 2022. The swashbuckling batter scored 1164 runs in T20I format alone for India and caused havoc against most of the opponents.

His enormous batting display in the T20I matches were instrumental for India. The Mumbai batter scored 2 international T20 centuries in 2022. The first century came against England in July while the second came against New Zealand in November. Both of his tons were in the overseas as SKY displayed amazing batting prowess through the course of 2022.

2. Virat Kohli's epic inning against Pakistan

Virat Kohli had a disappointing 2022. His Test stats this year has been dismal to say the least, but the former India captain excelled in the limited-overs format during the second half of the year.

He scored his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup and then scored an ODI hundred on the Bangladesh tour. But the best moment of his year came in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Kohli was the lone warrior for India in a chase against Pakistan. Chasing 161, India were tottering on 31 for 4, and Kohli took matters into his own hands from there. He scored an unbeaten 82 off just 53 balls and took India home with a monumental display with the bat. His two sixes off Haris Rauf's bowling will remain in the folklore of Indian cricket forever. More than the sheer joy of the result, watching Kohli back in his true self was a treat to the eyes and made the eyes watery.

Advertisement

3. Gujarat Titans win the IPL on debut season

A historical moment came for Gujarat Titans in the IPL as they won the title in their debut season in 2022. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants were the two new franchises that were introduced in 2022, and Titans lifted the trophy in their first year. The final was also played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which has become the biggest capacity cricket stadium in the world.

Hardik Pandya led the Titans to their victory and has made a name for himself as a captain. Pandya also led India in a couple of T20 series in Ireland and New Zealand. His leadership will now be tested in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka that starts on January 3.

4. India Women's losing in the CWG Final

The Indian Women's Cricket Team came close to winning the first-ever cricketing event in the Commonwealth Games. They were denied the Gold medal after losing against Australia in the final by just 9 runs.

5. India Women's historic series win in England

Indian Women won their first-ever bilateral ODI series in England in September. Harmanpreet Kaur and her girls saw off the hosts 3-0 in the 50 overs format.

Harmanpreet herself scored the most runs in the ODI series with 221 runs, at a humongous average of 221. Smriti Mandhana also did exceedingly well with the bat, scoring 181 runs. Renuka Singh was the star with the ball as the pacer picked up 8 wickets in just two matches.

6. Sam Curran bags biggest deal in IPL history

England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive IPL player with his INR 18.5 crore deal with Punjab Kings. Australia player Cameron Green follows him after Mumbai Indians bought him for INR 17.5 crores.

Ben Stokes (INR 16.5 crore) and Nicholas Pooran (INR 16 crore) also fetched big sums and will be donning the Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants colours respectively.